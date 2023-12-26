Sports

Rain Stops Play in Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
112

Rain stopped play on the opening day of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The hosts were 114-2 when they were forced from the field mid-way through the second session, with a severe weather warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Marnus Labuschagne was unbeaten on 14 and Steve Smith was not out on two.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl, removing David Warner (38) and Usman Khawaja (42).

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
112

Related Articles

Jim Ratcliffe

Jim Ratcliffe: Man United Fan Turned Part-owner

6 hours ago

South Africa Win Toss Put India Into Bat

6 hours ago
Pele

Pele ‘Would Have Been Sad’ at State of Brazil Team, Says Son

6 hours ago

Khawaja Sports Shoes With Daughters’ Names in Pakistan Test

6 hours ago