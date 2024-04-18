Raducanu Advances to Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Quarter-finals

Emma Raducanu’s impressive form continues as she secures a spot in the quarter-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix with a straight-sets victory over Linda Noskova in the second round.

Following her dominant performance against three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber in the opening round, the 2021 US Open champion started strongly with a bagel in the first set.

Despite a spirited effort from Czech world number 31 Noskova to stage a comeback in the second set, Raducanu maintained her composure to seal a 6-0 7-5 win in just one hour and 19 minutes.

The 21-year-old’s stellar run extends beyond this tournament, having recently contributed to Great Britain’s success in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals by defeating Diane Parry and Caroline Garcia earlier this month.

Raducanu’s victory propels her to her first WTA Tour quarter-final since September 2022, when she reached the last four in Korea.

Despite facing early pressure with break points in her opening service games, Raducanu displayed resilience and capitalized on her opportunities, breaking Noskova’s serve decisively in the first set to secure the win.