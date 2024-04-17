Radda Signs Mou for eWallet Platform for Farmers in Katsina

The Katsina State Government under the leadership of Governor Dikko Radda has taken a momentous stride towards transforming into an economic powerhouse as it officially sealed the Katsina State Market Systems Development Agreement. This forward-thinking endeavor will be executed by the Katsina State Development Management Board, led by the Executive Secretary, Bilkisus Ibrahim, in collaboration with Toronet and LogistixOne Nigeria Ltd.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed to establish a Digital Agriculture eWallet Platform, aimed at fostering economic and sustainable growth in the agricultural sector, with a particular focus on smallholder farmers cultivating maize, soya, and millet. This groundbreaking initiative seeks to empower farmers, spur economic progress, and ensure the long-term development of Katsina.

The comprehensive nature of this innovative initiative encompasses various components, including the registration, validation, and management system for farmer profiles, the establishment of a market linkage system, the facilitation of market-making or match-making processes, and the implementation of a value addition system.