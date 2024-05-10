Radda Seeks Rehabilitation of Rail Line, Extension of AKK Gas Pipeline Project

Katsina State Governor, Umaru Radda, as part of efforts to ensure the full functionality of the Funtua Inland Dry Port has appealed to the Federal Government to rehabilitate the rail line from Zaria to Funtua. The aim is to connect the Funtua Inland Dry Port to other major economic centers of Nigeria.

Governor Radda made the appeal at the official commissioning of the port performed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator. George Akume, on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Funtua on Thursday.

According to the Katsina Governor, the rail line is vital for transportation and would reduce cost and facilitate the efficient movement of goods from the dry port.

He explained that the port would benefit both the state and the wider national economy and will also reduce the level of insecurity through job creation for youths.

Governor Radda also pleaded with the federal government to expedite the development of the integrated textile and garment park that had already begun in Funtua.

He emphasized that the project would help revitalize the textile industry and also create employment opportunities, as well as attract investment, among other benefits.

Speaking further on the socio-economic importance of the dry port, Governor Radda stressed that there is need for the federal government to extend the AKK Gas pipeline project from Zaria in Kaduna State to Funtua. This, would ensure more industrial growth and boost the economy generally, he said.

Governor Radda noted that his administration has developed strategic economic plans by establishing a State Enterprise Development Agency and an Economic Council, all geared towards repositioning the state’s economy.

He urged the regulatory agencies at the port to exhibit understanding and professionalism in their work and collaborate to ensure efficient operations.

In an address, Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, said the Funtua Dry Port is the third out of six across the geo-political zones completed and commissioned.

He reiterated the determination and commitment of the federal government to prioritize the completion and utilization of more dry ports in the country.

Currently, he said, the federal government is targeting the intensive rehabilitation of roads, rail lines, and waterways to facilitate smooth trade, reduce transportation costs, and enhance the ease of doing business.

He then appealed to the state government and members of the host communities to consider the investment as part of the national assets and ensure its protection.