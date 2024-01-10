Radda Seeks Collaboration With NIPC for Agricultural, Mineral Investment

In continuation of his visit to strategic Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, today paid a visit to the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) headquarters in Abuja, where he stressed the need for serious synergy to improve investment chances in the state.

The governor expressed the state’s strong desire to collaborate with NIPC for the betterment of its agricultural sector and to utilize the abundant mineral resources.

Governor Radda highlighted the significance of value addition in agriculture, pointing out that many farmers struggle to turn a profit due to the lack of processing facilities and limited access to loans.

He stressed the need for investments that could provide the necessary support for processing and adding value to agricultural products.

“I think Katsina is the investment drive for agriculture and mineral resources because we have a large deposit of various minerals in the state,” Governor Radda stated, underlining the state’s abundant resources, including Lithium, bitumen, gold, and other minerals.

Governor Radda assured potential investors of the state’s commitment to creating an enabling environment, mentioning the establishment of an economic council to facilitate a smooth business environment.

He also highlighted the state’s relaxed laws designed to accommodate investors and encourage them to invest for the benefit of the people.

“We are always willing to participate in all investment forums that may likely need our presence. We have opened our windows. We need to diversify and do many things to mitigate the current economic challenges. And the only way you can do this is to attract more investments,” he emphasized.

Earlier Hajiya Aisha Rimi, the Executive Secretary/CEO of NIPC, acknowledged the importance of attracting and retaining investors. She outlined the Commission’s commitment to collaborating with states and supporting their investment promotion agencies through programs like the State Certification Programme. This program aims to strengthen the capacity of state agencies, streamline processes, and facilitate investments.

“It’s not just about bringing in investors. We have to help them stay. Investors will go where they have ease. We have to make sure that when they come in, all their issues are attended to in a timely and uncorrupted manner,” Aisha Rimi emphasized.

The collaboration between Katsina State and NIPC holds the promise of fostering economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and maximizing the untapped potential of the state’s agricultural and mineral resources.