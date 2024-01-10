Radda Receives Umahi, Seeks FG Action on Katsina Roads

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has appealed to the Federal Government for swift action in completing the vital Katsina-Kano express road due to its strategic importance.

Radda made this appeal during a courtesy visit to Chief David Umahi, the Minister of Works, on Tuesday.

The Governor emphasized the urgency, pointing out that although the road’s construction contract was awarded in 2019, progress has been slow. He highlighted the critical need for government intervention given the road’s significance. While noting a 68% completion on the Kano axis, he expressed concern that only 27% of the Katsina axis has been implemented.

Additionally, Radda sought the minister’s assistance in expediting the rehabilitation of the Zaria/Danja/Kafur/Malumfashi road, currently under rehabilitation by FERMA. He requested the project’s inclusion in the 2024 budget, assuring the minister of the state government’s commitment to compensating landowners affected by the Kano-Daura-Kongolom road project.

Radda requested the minister’s support to accelerate project completion and pledged full cooperation for successful outcomes. In response, Minister of Works, Chief David Umahi, congratulated Governor Radda on his recent election, assuring him of the ministry’s support to finalize all federal government projects in Katsina.