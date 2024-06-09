Radda Grants Sallah Loan to Katsina Workers

Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, has approved the disbursement of a loan and Sallah Package, amounting to N45,000.00 for each worker in the state, Unified Local Government Service, and Local Education Authorities.

In order to facilitate convenient repayment, an installment of N30,000 will be deducted from the workers’ salaries in the months of July, August, and September, with each installment amounting to N10,000.

Additionally, the Governor has granted a Sallah Package of N15,000 to every worker.

This was disclosed in a terse statement issued by the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Isah Miqdad.