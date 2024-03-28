Radda Flags Off Pest Control Programme in Katsina

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has flagged off the “Aerial Spraying Exercise Against Quella Birds and Other Pests” annually affecting the crops of Katsina farmers.

Speaking during the programme held at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina, Radda disclosed that more farmers in the state are now receiving support from the federal government to boost their farming activities.

He said: “About 50,000 identified rice farmers across the state have received federal government support to boost their activities”. Appreciating the federal government for providing the chemicals and the spraying jet to be used for the spraying exercise, Governor Radda hoped the aerial spray would be sustained in the state.

The governor who regretted the damages and losses caused by quella birds and locusts to Katsina farmers, said the spraying exercise is a routine one conducted, among other measures, to ensure safe farming activities in the state.