Radda Appoints 30-year-old Khalil Khalil as Economic Adviser

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, has approved the appointment of Khalil Nur Khalil as Economic Adviser to the state government.

Khalil Nur Khalil was born on November 18th, 1992, in Kaduna State and is from Bakori LGA in Katsina State.

He is a graduate of the Eastern Mediterranean University, North Cyprus, and holds a first-class (High Honours) degree in Economics and was the best graduating student in the Economics department with a 3.98/4.00 CGPA.

Khalil previously held the position of the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) where he rose through the ranks from a corper in 2018 to Technical Assistant to the Executive Secretary, Manager of Investor Relations, Acting Head of the Investor Relations department, and then Director of the Investment Intelligence Department before ultimately heading the agency in October 2021 when he was appointed as the Executive Secretary at the age of 28.

His stellar performance as the ES of KADIPA, contributed to the increased visibility of Kaduna State on the global map where his agency played a key role in successfully growing the state’s economy, attracting more than a billion dollars in private sector investments, creating thousands of jobs, commissioning more than 13 major investment projects in less than a year and a half, and also contributing towards increasing the state’s internally generated revenues. Under his leadership at KADIPA, he was instrumental in the creation of the Ginger Investment Policy and Strategy, the drafting and passing of the renewed KADIPA/PPP law, and the Kaduna State Startup Law 2023 (where Kaduna became the first Subnational in Nigeria to domesticate the Startup Act). Khalil will bring his invaluable public service experience in subnational economic development to assist in revitalizing Katsina State’s economy and repositioning it to become an investment haven in Nigeria.

The appointment is with effect from the 24th of October 2023.