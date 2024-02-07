Entertainment

Question Your Child’s Source of Wealth – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, has issued a cautionary message to parents, advising against the casual acceptance of monetary gifts from their children without probing into their sources.

Speaking at a recent event, the actor’s words, captured in a viral clip circulating on social media, resonated with many as he underscored the importance of fostering transparency and accountability within familial relationships.

Kanayo emphasized the necessity for parents to instill a culture of inquiry, urging them to actively engage their children in conversations about the origins of their possessions and earnings. He expressed concern that a lack of parental vigilance could inadvertently reinforce corrupt tendencies among the younger generation.

“Your daughter is 20, she is using a phone of N1.5 m, then she gives you N100,000 and you fail to ask questions about the source. You wouldn’t live long.

“That is what is killing a lot of parents. Your son who is not working returns home with some money or a car, and you do not ask questions. I’m warning you,” he said.

