Queen Elizabeth Was Dedicated To UK’s Glory, Tinubu Mourns

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has mourned Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96, with family and friends surrounding her.

Reacting, Tinubu hailed the deceased for her energy, dedication, deep sense of duty and firm belief in the glory of the United Kingdom.

He wrote, “With the sad passing, today, of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom has lost one of its greatest ever monarch and the world has lost a much cherished, revered and admired Icon.

“Her Energy, dedication, deep sense of duty and firm belief in the glory of the United Kingdom, particularly in the most troubling and troubled times of her long and distinguished reign, are the lasting legacies for which she shall always be remembered.

“As the first British monarch to reach seven decades on the throne, her patriotic role birthed and sustained warm and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

“Her visits to these shores were always beautiful occasions and the respect and esteem with which she was always held by the Nigerian people helped to maintain the strong bond of friendship that subsists between our two nations.

“My family’s thoughts and prayers are with the new King, Charles III, the entire Royal Family and all commonwealth nations at this time of mourning and sadness. May she rest in eternal peace.”