Queen Elizabeth: Flags At Nigerian Missions To Fly At Half-mast

The Federal Government of Nigeria with deep sympathy and unwavering support condoles with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday, 8th September, 2022.

The Queen was an iconic leader who exhibited great strength of purpose throughout her reign in the United Kingdom and as Head of the Commonwealth. She fostered great stability and unity amongst nations.

Under her leadership, Nigeria and Britain enjoyed exceptionally warm relations. Britain is

home to a large number of people of Nigerian origin thriving in different walks of life. The

Queen will be greatly missed.

The Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria mourn her passing and extend sincere sympathies and condolences to His Majesty King Charles III, Members of the Royal Family, Government and People of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland as well as the entire Commonwealth.

In honour of the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Nigeria and all her Diplomatic Missions abroad will fly the Nigerian flag at half mast on Sunday 11th and Monday 12th September, 2022.

May her soul rest in peace.