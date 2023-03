The battle to buy Manchester United heated up on Wednesday as Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani returned with a second bid for the English giants, an AFP source confirmed.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is also expected to make a second offer for the 20-time English champions, who are reportedly valued by owners, the Glazer family, at a world record £6 billion ($7.3 billion) for a sports club.

AFP