Qatar 2022 Is My Best World Cup Ever – Messi

Lionel Messi of Argentina has said the Qatar 2022 is his best World Cup tournament ever.

The 35-year-old netted his third goal to send Argentina onto the quarter finals when they clashed with Australia on Saturday.

He has now scored 789 career goals in 1000 appearances for club and country.

“My family is always on my mind,” Messi told reporters after the game. “My children, because they are grown up and understand everything.

“They suffer it, they enjoy it… I am very happy to share these moments with them.

Messi explained that this is the first World Cup tournament he is attending with his grown-up children with his youngest children also attending their first World Cup.

“And it’s always the happiest,” Messi said, adding that his first son Thiago was not yet aware of what a World Cup is,” four years ago.