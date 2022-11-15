Qatar 2022: Don’t See Yourselves As Favourite, Messi Warns Argentina

Lionel Messi has urged Argentina to disregard the widespread believe that their national team was among the favourites to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

He said the team has to go step by step in order to achieve the dream of winning the World Cup.

“All national teams are tough to play against these days,” Messi told Universo Valdano when asked about his country’s chances in Qatar.

“Every team [at the 2022 FIFA World Cup] will be difficult to beat.

“We haven’t had many games against European teams [in our unbeaten run], although they don’t like playing against us either — playing against South American teams is tough as well.

“We are in good form going into the finals, but we can’t fall into the trap of believing the hype that we’re favourites and will win it. We have to be realistic and go step by step.”