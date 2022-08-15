PVCs Ready For Collection November – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said Permanent Voters Card registered for before June will be ready latest November.

This was disclosed by INEC Commissioner, Festus Okoye, while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday.

He said, “The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has told the nation that those who did their registration between the 15h day of January 2022 and 30th day of June 2022 that their PVCs will be ready on or before October 2022. But for those who registered before the first day of July and the 31st day of July, their PVCs will be ready on or before November 2022 and we are working assiduously to make sure that we realise this timeline.

On PVCs found in drainages and odd places, Okoye stated that those who found them should approach INEC so that the Commission can investigate the situation.

“The Commission has appealed to those who claimed they found the PVCs to make them available to the Commission so that we can carry out thorough investigation and forensic analysis on them. All our efforts have not really yielded a positive result but our office in Rivers has written a report to the INEC Chairman relating to their own investigation on some of these PVCs and when we have a meeting on Thursday, the Chairman will unveil this particular report and we’ll see what is in there. Those who claim they found PVCs in Lagos, we are appealing to them to come forward with these PVCs so that we can carry out our own investigation. We appeal to their sense of patriotism, let them come forward so we can investigate if the PVCs are PVCs of the Commission or cloned PVCs.”

On uncollected PVCs, Okoye said, “These uncollected PVCs are in our 774 local government areas as of today. This is because people are coming forward to collect them.”