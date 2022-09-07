World

Putin Says Ukraine Grain Going To EU, Not Developing Nations

Anthony Adeniyi35 mins ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that most the grain leaving Ukrainian ports after a blockade that fuelled a global food crisis is reaching the EU instead of developing nations.

“Almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the poorest developing countries, but to EU countries,” Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Pacific port city of Vladivostok, adding that “with this approach, the scale of food problems in the world will only grow”.

AFP

