Putin in Beijing for Talks With Xi Jinping as Ukraine War Escalates

Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing for a two-day state visit to China, in a show of unity between the authoritarian allies as Russia presses forward with a new offensive in Ukraine.

The Russian leader told his Chinese counterpart that the two have accumulated a “solid baggage” of practical cooperation, as they met in Beijing, Russian agencies reported on Thursday.

“Moscow and Beijing have indeed accumulated a solid baggage of practical cooperation,” Putin was cited as telling Xi Jinping.

Xi said the two countries were furthering their relationship as “good neighbours, good friends, good partners,” according to state broadcaster CCTV.

An honour guard from the People’s Liberation Army, the armed wing of China’s ruling Communist Party, met Putin as he descended from his plane as dawn broke on Thursday.

Putin’s meetings with Xi and other top officials are expected to emphasise their commitment to the “no limits” relationship they signed in 2022, just before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On the eve of the visit, Putin said in an interview with Chinese media that the Kremlin is prepared to negotiate over the conflict in Ukraine.

“We are open to a dialogue on Ukraine, but such negotiations must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including ours,” Mr Putin was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua News Agency.

“We have never refused to negotiate,” Putin was quoted as saying by Xinhua. “We are seeking a comprehensive, sustainable and just settlement of this conflict through peaceful means. We are open to a dialogue on Ukraine, but such negotiations must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including ours.”

He also praised China’s peace plan for Ukraine that would allow Moscow to cement its territorial gains.

“We are positive in our assessment of China’s approach to solving the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin said.

