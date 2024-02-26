Putin Had Alexi Navalny Killed to Stop Prisoner Swap, Ally Claims

A plan to swap Alexei Navalny for a Russian FSB officer was in its “final stages” at the time of the opposition figure’s death – and Vladimir Putin killed him as the Russian leader couldn’t stand the thought of him being free, one of allies has claimed.

Speaking on YouTube, Maria Pevchikh, the chairwoman of Alexey Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, said talks about exchanging Mr Navalny and two unnamed US nationals for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian FSB security service hit man in jail in Germany, was close just a day before his death.

Mr Navalny, 47, died at an Arctic penal colony on 16 February. Western leaders and Mr Navalny’s team have lined up to say Nalvny was killed and Putin was utimately responsible. Mr Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila, said she was forced into signing a death certificate that stated that he died of natural causes.

“Alexei Navalny could be sitting in this seat right now, right today. That’s not a figure of speech, it could and should have happened,” said Ms Pevchikh.

“Navalny should have been out in the next few days because we got a decision about his exchange. In early February, Putin was offered to exchange the killer, FSB officer Vadim Krasikov, who’s serving time for a murder in Berlin, for two American citizens and Alexei Navalny.”

Ms Pevchikh did not name the two US nationals in contention to be swapped along with Navalny but the United States has said it is trying to return Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal and Paul Whelan, a former US marine.

