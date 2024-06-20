Putin Considers Sending Weapons to North Korea

Comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Russia may supply weapons for North Korea after signing a defense pact with Pyongyang are “incredibly concerning,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Putin suggested after a visit to North Korea this week that such weapons supplies to the isolated nuclear-armed country would be a mirror response to the Western arming of Ukraine.

He also warned that U.S. ally South Korea would be making “a big mistake” if it decided to supply arms to Ukraine, and that Moscow would respond to such a move in a way that would be painful for Seoul.

“It is incredibly concerning,” Miller told a news briefing when asked about Putin’s remarks about possible arms supplies to North Korea.

“It would destabilize the Korean Peninsula, of course, and potentially … depending on the type of weapons they provide, might violate U.N. Security Council resolutions that Russia itself has supported.”

The treaty signed by Putin and Kim on Wednesday commits each side to provide immediate military assistance to the other in the event of armed aggression against either one of them.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said called it a cause of concern but no surprise. He said Russia’s need for such foreign assistance was a sign of desperation.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We’ve been talking about this and warning about a burgeoning defense relationship between these two countries now for many months through a series of downgraded intelligence that we’ve put out there,” he said.

“Obviously it’s something we’ve taken seriously.”

Kirby said the U.S. also believed the Russia-North Korea pact would also be a concern to China, which the United States has urged to do more to reign in Pyongyang.