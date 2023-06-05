Pull People From Poverty, Obi Urges Otti

Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the recent election, Mr. Peter Obi, has made a heartfelt plea to Governor Alex Otti of Abia State.

Rather than getting caught up in the political arena, Obi urged Otti to channel his efforts towards the welfare of the people, particularly the less privileged.

Obi emphasized the plight of the less fortunate individuals in Nigeria, expressing his concern over the immense hardships they endure on a daily basis.

In light of this, he called upon Governor Otti to concentrate on delivering good governance that prioritizes the well-being of the people.

Taking to his Twitter account, Obi shared a statement following a thanksgiving service held in honor of Governor Otti.

During the service, he openly conveyed his message, advocating for a focused approach in tackling crucial issues such as healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation.

He wrote, “Earlier today, I was in Abia State for the Thanksgiving Service of my dear friend and brother, the Governor of Abia State, Dr @alexottiofr. I used the opportunity to appeal to Gov Otti to focus on delivering good governance to the people of Abia State, especially the less privileged.

“The less privileged people in Nigeria have been subjected to many untold hardships and have suffered enough. Programs and policies focusing on health, education and pulling people out of poverty should be highly prioritised.

“In the next 4 years, I do sincerely hope that the less privileged will be as happy as they are today, rejoicing for the new dawn in the State and looking forward to a better tomorrow.

“May God give him the wisdom, strength and understanding to take the State higher in all ramifications. God bless the good people of Abia State, as we all work towards the building of the New Nigeria.”