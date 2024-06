Pulisic Stars as US Defeats Bolivia in Copa America Opener

Christian Pulisic led the United States to a 2-0 victory over Bolivia in their Copa America opener on Sunday, scoring one goal and assisting another.

Playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Pulisic curled in a brilliant early strike and later set up Folarin Balogun’s goal just before half-time.

In the same Group C, Uruguay, 15-time Copa America champions, showcased their strength with a 3-1 win over Panama at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Darwin Nunez found the net for Uruguay, reinforcing their status as tournament favorites.