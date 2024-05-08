PSG Champions League Exit Disappointing – President

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has voiced his disappointment following Paris Saint-Germain’s elimination from the Champions League. The prestigious Parisian club was knocked out on Tuesday night by Borussia Dortmund, who secured their spot in the final at Wembley Stadium.

The defeat was sealed with a solitary goal by Mats Hummels during the match in Paris, concluding the tie with a 2-0 aggregate score in favor of the German team. This result dashed the hopes of star forward Kylian Mbappé to clinch a long-awaited European title with PSG, especially poignant as he is expected to leave the club this summer.

‘We are very disappointed and sad about the result,’ he told Canal Plus.

‘I think we deserved better. In total, we hit the post on four occasions tonight and twice last week – the ball didn’t want to go in. It’s difficult.

‘We wanted to win but congratulations to Dortmund. We really thought we could get to the final. We were the better team.

‘I am proud of our team, the youngest in Europe. It’s the third time in five years that we’ve made the semi-finals. Of course, this wasn’t our objective, but it’s football – sometimes it isn’t fair.’