PSG Agree To Sell Mbappe

According to PSG Community, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe.

The talented French international will finally be making his way to the Spanish capital this summer, as the Emir of Qatar and Madrid president Florentino Perez have come to terms on a €250 million deal, which includes an additional €50 million in bonuses for the player.

PSG, the reigning champions of Ligue 1, have made the decision to sell Mbappe after he expressed his intention not to extend his contract with the club.

Ever since his breakthrough at AS Monaco, the renowned La Liga giants have been eager to secure the services of the French forward. Despite joining PSG in 2018 for a hefty fee of €180 million, Real Madrid has persistently pursued Mbappe.

Last year, there were high expectations that Los Blancos would sign Mbappe as his previous contract approached its expiration. However, a deal could not be finalized at that time.