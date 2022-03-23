Provide Proof I’m Dating Married Man, Nancy Isime Demands From Blogger

Actress and TV host, Nancy Isime, has demanded that a blogger provide “concrete proof” she’s dating a married man as alleged.

Isime demanded this proof while addressing the allegations against her by a blogger, gistlover.

Addressing the claims in posts on her Instagram Story, the actress said, “If you’re a Nigerian woman with plans to be successful, please add these names to your plans, so it doesn’t surprise you when it happens, Ashawo, Olosho.

“I knew the breaking news was coming. There’s been too much positive news about me online and not many people like that.

“Since we can’t sue a faceless account, we at least deserve concrete proof of the allegation laid.

“Dig it all up, let’s see. Not just resort to calling names and trying to bully me into silence out of fear.”