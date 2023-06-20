Prove Alaba Market Demolition Not Vengeful Attack On Igbo – Ezekwesili Tells Sanwo-Olu

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to show proof that the demolition of distressed buildings at Alaba International Market is not a vengeful attack on the Igbo ethnic group.

The state government on Saturday demolished some buildings at the market populated by Igbo which were marked for demolition due to their distressed nature.

Before the commencement of demolition, government officials visited the market after reportedly issuing a warning notice as far back as 2017.

Reacting after the demolition exercise, Ezekwesili said, “The Governor Sanwo-Olu-led administration on Friday started the process of removing what it described as distressed buildings in the Alaba International Market in the Ojo Local Government Area.

“I have a Policy advice for @jidesanwoolu that would be helpful for all sides and the public.

“Mr Governor, please immediately publish details of each destroyed building and the dateline of Due Process rules that were exhausted by your Government before it was “removed”.

“It will be wise for the Governor to take this counsel on Transparency and Full Disclosure since it would provide evidence to the public that this is not a vengeful political attack against the predominant Igbo community in Alaba Market.

“Let me also use this opportunity to really again advise the @followlasg and its cheerleaders including @officialABAT to be careful in persisting to brew a terribly toxic atmosphere against fellow citizens since before, during and after the 2023 elections.”

“Governance by maliciousness does no one any good. A word is sufficient for only the wise,” the statement added.