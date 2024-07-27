Protest: You Don’t Know Where This Will End – Shettima to Nigerians

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has called constructive action of how to solve the prevailing challenges Nigerians are facing, just as he Urges citizens against protest.

Shettima spoke on Friday at the Grand Challenges Nigeria (GCNg) Project, a global health initiative aimed at combating malnutrition and food insecurity in Nigeria.

Shettima who unveiled the partnership targeted at addressing Nigeria’s pressing nutritional challenges with the Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN) during a high-level meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, emphasised the need for constructive action over protest, even as he acknowledged the hardship being faced by Nigerians due to recent economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies.

He said: “This is the time for us to solve our problems, not to protest. The right to protest is guaranteed in most democracies around the world, but when you can start the agitation, and you don’t know where it will end, it is a road to anarchy.

“We appreciate what Nigerians are going through, and our heart goes out to them. The oil subsidy has been an albatross on our neck for 50 years. Once the harvests start coming, we believe it will have a positive effect on the common man.

“I wish to call on you to advocate for diplomacy, engagement, and patience. The President is very much committed to the Nigerian project but it’s like a percolation project. When a woman is giving birth, it’s a very painful process but once the child is delivered, it is a cause for celebration.”