Protest: RRS Patrols Major Spots in Lagos

Anthony Adeniyi11 hours ago
Police

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) took a patrol of areas in Lagos around 12am on Saturday ahead of the August 1 commencement of a nationwide protest against bad governance.

The RRS patrol was led by new Commander, CSP Shola Jejeloye. The team embarked on all night convoy patrol of major spots in the metropolis.

The exercise, which was similar to last week’s Friday morning patrol, was design to deter crime in the state through visibility policing.

Some of the areas touched by the team included Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Akala, Ojuelegba, Surulere, Alaka, Costain, Eko Bridge, Apongbon, Marina, V/I, Lekki Toll Gate,

