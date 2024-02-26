Protest: Police Deploy Personnel in Delta

The Delta State Police Commissioner CP Abaniwonda Olufemi has ordered massive deployment across the State to ensure adequate security and safety during the planned protest against hardship in the country.

According to the Spokesman for the command, DSP Bright Edafe, the move which is in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, is to ensure that the protest is not hijacked.

The CP during an interaction with Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, and DPOS, directed them to emplace measures to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

“As part of measure to ensure that the protest is seamless, the CP had stakeholders meeting with the leaders of NLC, TUC, and IPMAN on 22nd February 2024, and discussed measures to achieve a peaceful protest.

“The CP stated that it is the primary responsibility of the Police to ensure the protection of life and property which includes the security of protesters,but also reiterated that citizen’s right to protest is a right to peaceful protest, violent protest is criminal and will not be tolerated. The CP directed the State Intelligence Department (SID) to deploy undercover operatives who will monitor and report back findings. Manpower has also been drawn from Tactical Teams which includes Safer Highway, Dragon Patrol, Safe Delta, Raiders Unit,Rapid Response Squad (RRS),Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS),CP-Decoy,CP Monitoring Unit,State Anti-Cult Unit,Crack Squad,X-Squad,and additional personnel were also deployed from Department of Operations,Area Commands, land Divisions.

“The CP, therefore, warned all intending protesters that anyone found wanting will be immediately arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“He assures all Deltans, residents, and non-residents to go about their lawful duties, business(es) without fear as modalities have been emplaced to ensure that the protest is peaceful noting that nobody can be forced to be part of the protest.

“Members of the public are advised to report any untoward occurrence in their area to the nearest Police station or call the Command Control number on 08036684974.”