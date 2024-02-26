Protest: Police Deny Sealing NLC Headquarters in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked reports(Not by Concise News) that it sealed off the headquarters of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to prevent the union from embarking on a protest against economic hardship.

Some social media users had shared a photo showing the Commissioner of Police, CP Adewole Fayoade, and operatives of the command with the claim that they just sealed the NLC facility.

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that the photo was taken when the operatives showed up to provide security for the protesters.

He shared on X, “This is definitely not true. The Police proactively arrived at the scene to ensure adequate security for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and prevent their procession from being hijacked by hoodlums.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, addressed the protesters before their procession took off in his presence. The procession has so far been peaceful without any untoward incident.

“What can be seen in the picture is CP Fayoade, addressing the joint security team and charging them to be professional, courteous but firm.”