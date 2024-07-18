Protest: Netizens Kick as Sowore Includes Nnamdi Kanu’s Release in Demands

Some Nigerians on social media have kicked as political activist, Yele Sowore, included release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, as one of the demands of those threatening to stage a nationwide protest in August.

The protest is to express displeasure at the policies of the federal government which has brought economic hardship.

In the 5th demand of the protesters, Sowore wrote on X, “Release Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally and demilitarize the Southeast. All EndSARS and political detainees must also be released and compensated.”

This didn’t sit well with netizens who wondered why Kanu is being included in their struggle for an end to economic hardship.

One @SulaymanOk25491 said, “This one will rubbish all your efforts.

You better have a rethink please.”

@logisticSodiq said, “I can’t retweet this. It’s not part of the platform.”

@llmms said, “This is not one of our concerns in our protest!!! I guess we go protest separately.”

@adamumusakanam1 said, “This is not my protest.”