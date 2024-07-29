Protest May Turn Bloody, Deputy Senate President Warns

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, has warned that the August 1 protest against bad governance and economic hardship may turn bloody as witnessed in Syria and Libya.

This was as he appealed “to the organisers of the planned nationwide protest to reconsider their decision and shelve the idea to ensure that the fragile peace in our country remains undisturbed.”

In a statement on Monday, Jibrin revealed some interventions implemented by the President Bola Tinubu administration to put Nigeria’s economy on the path of recovery.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu is making genuine efforts to tackle the challenges facing our nation. Since inauguration on May 29, 2023, the government has been working diligently to restore our country’s glory and set it on a path of progress & prosperity for the benefit of all Nigerians

“I urge the promoters to give the government more time to implement the lofty programmes and policies of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which are aimed at socio-economic development. One year is not enough to address the challenges that have plagued our country for decades.

“Various interventions have been rolled out, and more are being conceived, including short, medium, and long-term measures.

“The recent signing of the North West and South East Development Commissions bills into law by President Tinubu is one of the measures aimed at addressing the challenges in all parts of the country.

“I also want to draw attention to the fact that peaceful demonstrations in countries like Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Sudan eventually turned bloody and regressed those nations.

“We must deeply reflect on this and reconsider the idea of a protest, as there is a risk that it could be hijacked.

“This is our country; we have no place to go other than the Federal Republic of Nigeria, bequeathed to us by our forefathers.

“I urge everyone to exercise more patience and allow more time. By the grace of God, we will get it right, and the efforts of the new government will yield the desired results.”