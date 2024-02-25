Protest: Lagos CP Warns Against Break Down of Law and Order

The Lagos State Police Command has said it will not allow the protest planned for Monday to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons.

This was as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, assured Lagosians that the Command has put necessary measures in place to ensure safety of lives and property, free flow of traffic and a peaceful environment for carrying out their respective lawful duties.

According to a statement by the command, his assurance has become imperative following news making the rounds about nationwide protests billed to start on Monday, February 26, 2024, an action capable of grounding commercial activities and obstructing free flow of traffic.

The statement read in part, “The Command will live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons.

“CP Adegoke, therefore, warns all intending protesters that anyone found infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Meanwhile, CP Adegoke once again enjoins all peace loving Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, reiterating that adequate security assets have been strategically deployed to ensure their safety and security.”

Concise News learnt that several groups including the Nigerian Labour Congress are planning on staging a protest nationwide against the current economic hardship.

The organized labour have since been warned by the Department of State Services to shelve the idea which is capable of leading to anarchy.