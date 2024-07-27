Protest: It Will Be a Shame for Lagos to Burn Again – Omokri

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has said it will be a shame of Lagos is burnt again as experienced during the 2020 EndSARS protest against police brutality.

He said this as some elements are gearing up to stage a nationwide protest with economic hardship as the reason for the demonstration.

According to Omokri, the coming event slated to commence on August 1 is just a regrouping of those who looted and burnt down Lagos.

He shared on X, “Burn Lagos once, shame on the burners. Burn Lagos the second time, shame on Lagosians!

“Remember how, after listening to Nnamdi Kanu’s broadcast where he told them to “take their guns and kill them” and “I want Lagos to be in flames”, and to “go and burn down Lagos” his exact words), some protesters went to the Oba of Lagos’s palace to desecrate it during #EndSARS. Then they burnt the Nigerian Port Authority headquarters (what did NPA do to them? Is it that some people do not want Lagos to have a port?).

“From there, they burned the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) terminals at Oyingbo, Yaba, and Berger, along with all the buses there.

“Next, they vandalised the Lagos Oriental Hotel, before burning City Hall, Igbosere court, and almost twenty police stations. They then moved on to burn Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, which was the best forensic laboratory in Black Africa. Finally, they looted banks, ShopRite stores and multiple malls.

“Today, they are asking you to join them again in another protest that can be used as a pretext to burn what is left of Lagos. Why only Lagos? If this protest is really about hunger, why would they not go to protest in states experiencing hunger?

“Because I know how crafty these guys are, and that they will deny that Nnamdi Kanu said so, I will post his video again in the post immediately.”