Protest in Lagos Ends After Tinubu’s Address

Protest leaders in Ojota have ceased their demonstrations following a broadcast by the President earlier this morning. The decision to disperse was communicated to the police by the protest organizers, signaling an end to the ongoing unrest in the area.

Jibril Gawat, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Media, confirmed the development. According to his statement, the protesters have vacated the protest ground and returned home.

As of 11:35 a.m., the scene at Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota remains calm, with security officials continuing to manage traffic along the service lane. The protest, which had drawn significant attention, concluded peacefully after the President addressed the nation.

The swift response by security agencies has been commended for maintaining order throughout the protest period. Their presence ensured that the situation did not escalate, allowing for a smooth transition back to normalcy.

The President’s address, which appears to have resonated with the demonstrators, played a pivotal role in diffusing tensions. The speech addressed key concerns of the protesters, paving the way for dialogue and resolution.

With the protest concluded, daily activities in Ojota have resumed, and residents are going about their business without disruption. The orderly end to the demonstrations highlights the effectiveness of communication and cooperation between protest leaders, security forces, and government officials.