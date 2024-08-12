Headline

Protest Cost Economy N500bn – Trade Minister

Anthony Adeniyi55 mins ago
Doris Uzoka-Anite
The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka Anite has said that the “End Bad Governance in Nigeria” protest cost the economy an estimated N500 billion.

In a post shared on her official X handle, she lamented the deaths because of the protest and other damages caused by the protests.

According to her, around N52 billion worth of goods were destroyed while the death toll from the protest had reached 21.

She added that the lootings from the protest are a setback to businesses and entrepreneurs across the country.

She said, “The loss of lives during the protests is saddening. My thoughts are with the families affected. The looting, resulting in billions lost, is a severe setback for our economy and entrepreneurs. Let’s honour those we’ve lost by striving for more peaceful and constructive dialogue.” LIB

