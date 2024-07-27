Protest: Be Wise, Sowore, Family in US – Onanuga Tells Nigerians

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has urged Nigerians not to be incited to protest by political activist Omoyele Sowore.

According to him, Sowore who is calling for a day of rage in Nigeria is currently not in the country.

He shared a video of an interview in which Sowore spoke from abroad, saying he would join the protest to end bad governance virtually.

Onanuga said, “Omoyele Sowore is mobilizing the gullible for protest in Nigeria as he sits pretty in his home, with family in New Jersey, United States. Be wise, the easily excitable Nigerians!”

The protest is slated to commence on August 1 and is expected to last for 10 days.

The organizers are demanding an end to bad governance, scrapping of the Senate and the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.