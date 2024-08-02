Protest: Be Ready to Receive Victims of Gunshot Wounds, FCT Police Alerts Medical Personnel

The FCT Police Command has put all medical personnel in and around the Federal Capital Territory on high-alert to the possibility of receiving victims with gunshot wounds.

The decision was informed by the exchange of gun fire between police and hoodlums who took advantage of the ongoing protests which began on Thursday August 1, 2024, to block the Lugbe end of the Shehu Musa Yaradua Expressway at about 10pm, and embarked on a massive robbery and assault of innocent citizens,

The Spokesperson for the command, SP Adeh Josephine, made this known in a statement 9n Friday.

The statement continued, “In line with the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017, it is instructive to note that such patients come under medical emergencies that require urgent attention in order to save the life of the patient, and should be accorded all necessary medical assistance. However, the Police Division/Formation within the jurisdiction of such hospital or health care facility should be informed to interview such patient so as to ascertain their person/roles in the prevailing security situation in the FCT.

“The Commissioner of Police hereby warns unscrupulous elements who may want to hide under the guise of protest to carry out heinous crimes such as armed robbery, shop breaking, rape, assault on innocent citizens and vandalization of public property to desist from such as police officers and other security agents have been put on red alert to curtail them and maintain law and order.

“The Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, while appreciating residents of the FCT for their continuous cooperation, assures that all relevant measures will be emplaced to ensure that the current protests do not infringe on their fundamental rights or cause them losses or damage to their property.”