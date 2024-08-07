Protest: Army Admits Killing 16-year-old Boy in Zaria

The Nigerian Army has admitted to killing a 16-year-old boy, Ismail Mohammed, during the protest against bad governance in Zaria.

The army said the incident happened when troops, responding to a distress call, fired a warning shot to disperse a crowd.

According to a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, a delegation has been sent to condole with the family of the deceased.

The statement read, “On 6 August 2024, troops of the Nigerian Army received a distress call that some hoodlums gathered in Samaru in large numbers, burning tires on the road and pelting stones on security personnel. The troops immediately mobilised and arrived at the scene to disperse the mob and enforce the curfew imposed by the State Government.

“On arrival at the scene, the hoodlums brazenly attempted attacking the troops prompting a soldier to fire a warning shot to scare the hoodlums away, which unfortunately led to the death of a 16 year old boy Ismail Mohammed. The soldier involved has since been arrested and undergoing interrogation as at the time of this report.

“Saddened by the unfortunate incident, the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja has sent a high-powered delegation led by the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Maj Gen Lander Saraso to visit and condole with the family of the deceased.

“The deceased was buried according to islamic rites with senior military officers of the Nigerian Army in attendance.”