Protect Election Materials, IGP Directs Cops

In furtherance of the meeting held with Strategic Police Managers to discuss and review topical issues and strategies for a more secured electoral process, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has directed all Commissioners of Police and Strategic Commanders posted for the Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly election duties to mobilize all resources at their disposal to defend electorates, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and sensitive materials, as well as the electoral process during the conduct of elections on 11th March 2023.

Similarly, the IGP has ordered strategic deployments in accordance with the developed standard operating procedure for polling units to ensure maximum protection against intimidation, harassment, and assault on law-abiding citizens during the electoral process.

He equally charged all election commanders in various states to take up complaints of intimidation, harassment, and assault reported by individuals/groups for proper investigation.

The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, assures all Nigerians, particularly electorates and INEC officials that the Nigeria Police Force is in synergy with other security agencies to ensure adequate security and protection of fundamental rights nationwide.