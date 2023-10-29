Propaganda Can’t Derail Our Focus – Gbajabiamila

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said no amount of propaganda can derail his principal’s focus.

He said the Tinubu administration will not be derailed by baseless accusations from unverifiable quarters.

Gbajabiamila said this following the victory obtained by Tinubu on Thursday at the Supreme Court which affirmed his electoral win.

The former Speaker of the Hosue of Representatives said on social media, “Last Thursday, the SC gave the renewed hope agenda a stable platform to deliver good governance to Nigerians.

“Our agenda is not driven by pecuniary politics, and no amount of propaganda can derail our focus. We have a critical assignment to deliver and our objectives will not be interrupted by baseless accusations from unverifiable quarters.

“Nigerians can rest assured that the President and his strong team will deliver without distractions.”