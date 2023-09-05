Promote Diaspora Investments, Dabiri-Erewa Urges Media Practitioners

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has underlined the importance of acknowledging the achievements and challenges faced by Nigerians living abroad. She emphasized that these individuals play a vital role in shaping Nigeria’s global image and urged them to invest in their homeland by sharing positive narratives.

This assertion was made by the NIDCOM Boss through Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi, the Secretary to the Commission, during a meeting with Mr. Olumide Ogunlade, Editor-In-Chief and CEO of Acclaim Nigeria, an international magazine, in Abuja.

Dr. Bassi reiterated the Commission’s commitment to boosting global recognition and development within the Nigerian Diaspora community. He emphasized that a partnership with Acclaim Nigeria would amplify efforts to promote President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 4D agenda, encompassing Development, Democracy, Demography, and Diaspora, both within the Diaspora community and beyond.

Furthermore, Dr. Bassi highlighted that the potential collaboration between Acclaim Nigeria and NIDCOM aims to spotlight the extraordinary achievements of Nigerians excelling in various fields worldwide, including science, technology, medicine, business, and culture. This strategic alliance is expected to bolster Nigeria’s global reputation and foster a more inclusive and united Nigerian community.

The partnership goes beyond mere recognition of Diaspora accomplishments; it also provides a platform for engaging with the Diaspora community in meaningful dialogues and initiatives aimed at contributing to Nigeria’s development.

Mr. Olumide Ogunlade, a seasoned journalist, expressed optimism about collaborative opportunities between Acclaim Nigeria and NIDCOM. He emphasized that such initiatives would help reshape narratives and encourage homeland development, ultimately strengthening Nigeria’s global presence.

The Editor in-Chief, expressed his magazine’s sincere interest in partnering with NIDCOM to shed light on the incredible contributions of Nigerians living abroad, “Acclaim Nigeria, known for its extensive reach and influential readership, aims to promote the extraordinary stories and achievements of Nigerians in the Diaspora, thus fostering a greater sense of pride and recognition among their fellow compatriots,” he said.