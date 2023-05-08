Prominent Human Rights Activist Comrade Laoye Sanda Passes Away

The city of Ibadan mourns the loss of Comrade Laoye Sanda, a renowned human rights activist based in the region. Sanda, who was among the academics dismissed by the former Olusegun Obasanjo military government, dedicated his life to championing the cause of justice and equality.

Sanda’s dismissal stemmed from his unwavering support for the students’ uprising known as “Ali Must go” in 1978. Despite the consequences, he fearlessly stood by his convictions, advocating for the rights of the oppressed and marginalized.

On Thursday, Sanda, a committed socialist, breathed his last. The news of his demise was officially confirmed by the Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) on Sunday. In a heartfelt statement signed by Abiodun Bamigboye (Acting National Chairperson) and Bosah Chinedu (National Secretary), the SPN acknowledged Sanda as a longstanding revolutionary.

Comrade Laoye Sanda’s legacy as a dedicated human rights activist and champion of social justice will continue to inspire generations to come. His unwavering commitment to the cause will be remembered and cherished by all who admired his courage and resilience in the face of adversity. The loss of such an influential figure is deeply felt within the human rights community and beyond. May his soul rest in eternal peace.