Profile Of Acting Customs Comptroller General Adewale Adeniyi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday appointed DCG Adewale Bashir Adeniyi as the new Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

In a statement issued by the Director of Information, Mr. Willie Bassey on behalf of the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, the new Customs CG’s appointment follows President Tinubu’s approval and that of retirement of incumbent Service Chiefs and the appointment of new ones.

The appointed Service Chiefs including that of the CGC are in acting capacity pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement added.

Adeniyi joined the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over three decades ago, and had served the NCS in different capacities, including being the longest-serving National Public Relations Officer of Customs from June 2003 to May 2011; he also served as Commandant of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College Gwagwalada, Abuja.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in International Relations from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in June 1987 and a Master of Arts in Communication Science in November 2013 from the Universitaire Svizzera D’Italiana (USI), Lugano, Switzerland.

DCG Adeniyi has many awards to his name and was also conferred with the National Honour of Member of the Order of Federal Republic (MFR) by former President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2022.