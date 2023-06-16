Produce Properties Seized From Matawalle, Court Tells Police

In a significant legal development, a Federal High Court in Gusau, Zamfara State, has issued an order to the police and six other parties to produce the properties seized from the state’s former governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

The court’s decision comes in response to a motion ex parte filed by Matawalle, seeking the recovery of his seized assets.

Court Directs Prompt Production of Seized Properties from Former Governor Matawalle

After security agencies conducted raids on Matawalle’s residences on June 9, seizing various properties, including numerous cars, the former governor sought legal recourse.

The Federal High Court, presided over by Justice Aminu Bappa Aliyu, ruled on the motion ex parte on Thursday, issuing a directive to the concerned parties to promptly produce the confiscated properties.

Comprehensive Inventory of Vehicles and Personal Property Requested by Court

In addition to the immediate production of the seized assets, the court further instructed the officers involved in the raids of Matawalle’s residences in Gusau and Maradun to provide a comprehensive inventory of all vehicles and personal belongings taken from the former governor and his family members.

This detailed inventory is to be submitted within 48 hours, enabling a thorough assessment of the seized properties.

Next Hearing Scheduled for June 28th to Address the Substantive Motion

The court set the next hearing for June 28th to address the substantive originating motion filed by Matawalle. This hearing will provide an opportunity to delve into the matter further and evaluate the merits of the former governor’s case.

Until then, the court has ordered the seized properties to be produced and housed within the premises of the court, under the control of the Deputy Chief Registrar, Federal High Court, Gusau Judicial Division.

This legal development sheds light on the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the seized properties of former Governor Matawalle.

The court’s directives aim to ensure transparency and accountability in the handling of the seized assets until a final determination is reached.