Probe of Alleged Certificate Racketeering, Sting Operations Ongoing – LASU

The management of the Lagos State University (LASU) on Tuesday said it has reported the allegations of certificate racketeering and sting operation to general law enforcement authorities including the office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The management made the move following a report that stated that individuals with O’ Level certificates could approach the university to purchase a graduate certificate.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, Lagos State University, Oluwayemisi, Thomas-Onashile, LASU stated that investigation are currently ongoing concerning the allegations.

The statement read in part, “We hereby establish that the Management of Lagos State University had promptly brought the original allegations to the attention of general law enforcement authorities including the office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions. These authorities have not yet concluded their investigations.

“Lagos State University Management does not take such matters lightly. Its own inquiries into the allegations will be concluded before the end of 2023. Consistently with applicable law, the outcome of the inquiry will be published and appropriate action will be taken.

“For emphasis, there has been no ‘cover up’ and there will be no ‘cover up’.”