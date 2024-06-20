Probe Death of R*ped 22-year-old in Benin, Obi Urges Security Agencies

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed worries at the dastardly act against a 22-year-old Nigerian lady named Adekolure Idowu Glory, who was beaten, r*ped and killed by yet-to-be identified criminals, who eventually left her corpse close to her family’s home in the Iyowa community, Benin, Edo State.

The young lady was said to be a recent graduate, who only went back to her school for final clearance before meeting her unfortunate end.

According to Obi, “It is very painful that crimes and violence have not only continued to multiply in our society, but have taken a new dimension of fatal sexual assault on our women. We must all raise our voices in condemning this ugly development in our society. Insecurity, crime and violence, in any form, must not be allowed to be fostered.”

He continued, “Coincidentally today, the global community marks International Day Against Sexual Violence in Conflict. It is a day to stand against all forms of sexual assault in our society and insist that such offenders are brought to face the law.

“I urge the security agencies to investigate the killing of this young lady and ensure that those behind the dastardly act face the law. We must continue to work towards building a safe and secure society for all.

“May God grant eternal rest to Adekolure Idowu Glory, and grant her family the fortitude to bear this sad loss. -PO”