Pro-Tinubu Group Stage Protest Against Atiku, Obi

The Natives, a pro-Tinubu group, has warned the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, to stop intimidating the judiciary.

The group urged the candidates to allow the election tribunal address their grievances peacefully.

Speaking with reporters, Smart Edwards, leader of the group, said Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won the election because he was better prepared.

Edwards said it is time for the PDP candidate to retire from politics.

“The Obidients should understand that Asiwaju is a political juggernaut and election strategist. They were all part of the plan because the candidature of Peter Obi was an asset to the APC,” he said.

“The Obidients made Tinubu’s victory easy, they all made it possible. Ordinarily, it should have been Obi or Tinubu. Tinubu was not in the best position to steal the election but he planned well and worked vigorously for victory.

“We also have a message for the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Your Excellency, it is your time to test the court and not to intimidate the court. It is your time to retreat and retire or reset and re-contest again if your party is not tired of you.

“Your inability to be consistent in a party like Bola Ahmed Tinubu shows it is all about you alone. No sir, the Supreme court is not about you, the Appeal court is not about you, and even the Tribunal is not about you, it is about rule of law.

[b]“So, today we are putting the nation on notice that no one will be allowed to intimidate the Nigerian judiciary any longer, we will not entertain it. These judges and the judiciary are the most crucial party of the hope that democracy holds.

“We want to say categorically that Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC won the election. The Lagos state he lost should have been a taboo but the Democrat in him publicly accepted the outcome without calling for anybody’s head.”