Prioritize Welfare of Servicemen, Resident Doctors Urge Govt

The Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has said the welfare of servicemen should be prioritized by government at all levels.

NARD said this in a statement signed by the National PRO of the Association, Dr. John Egbe.

“On behalf of the NOC , Extended NOC, NEC , and the Entire members of NARD Nationwide , the President Dr. Dele Abdullahi join the teaming populace to Commemorate Arm forces remembrance day, a tribute to the steadfast allegiance and courageousness of Servicemen and women in several soldierly undertaking across the Nation,” the statement rea din part.

Abdullahi then called for a solemn reflection on the sacrifices, valour and devotion of deceased Heroes in safeguarding the jurisdictional solidity of Nigeria.

He further enjoined government to take seriously the welfare of the families of fallen Heroes.