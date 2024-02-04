Presidential Election Postponement in Senegal Worries ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed worry over the circumstances that led to the postponement of the presidential elections in Senegal.

The commission, however, reminded Senegalese President Macky Sall to uphold his earlier statement not to run for another term in office.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commission in Abuja, on Saturday.

The statement read in part, “The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) takes note of the decision that the Senegalese authorities have taken to postpone the presidential elections scheduled to take place on 25 February 2024.

“The ECOWAS Commission expresses concern over the circumstances that have led to the postponement of the elections and appeals to the competent authorities to expedite the various processes in order to set a new date for the elections. The Commission further urges the entire political class to prioritize dialogue and collaboration for transparent, inclusive and credible elections.

“The ECOWAS Commission salutes President Macky Sall for upholding his earlier decision not to run for another term, and encourages him to continue to defend and protect Senegal’s long-standing democratic tradition.

“The Commission will remain seized of the situation.”